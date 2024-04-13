Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd - analysis

[Getty Images]

Andoni Iraola and his players will know they missed a huge opportunity to earn Bournemouth's first ever league double against Manchester United.

Bournemouth were the better team for significant periods of Saturday's 2-2 draw but they failed to make the most of several high-quality chances, particularly in the first half.

Still, the progress made under Iraola - this week named Premier League manager of the month - in the Spaniard's first season in charge is clear to see.

A strong finish to the season is providing Cherries fans with plenty of optimism as they close in on the club's record Premier League points tally.

While they should have taken all three points on Saturday evening, they require just five points required from their remaining six games to beat the 46 achieved in 2016-17.