Bournemouth 2-2 Man Utd - analysis

In truth, Manchester United can consider themselves very fortunate to have left the Vitality Stadium with a point.

Erik ten Hag's side continue to falter as the Dutchman's disappointing second season in charge of the Old Trafford club stutters towards its conclusion - which could yet yield significant silverware in the form of the FA Cup.

It is to Wembley where United's attention now turns after another disappointing display, which saw their winless league run extend to four matches.

Ten Hag's side could not take advantage of Champions League-chasing Tottenham's defeat by Newcastle, who moved above United into sixth following their 4-0 win.

While Ten Hag spoke of the club's need to sign a striker in the summer, the problems are all over the pitch for United, who were frequently carved open by a contrastingly well-drilled Bournemouth side who should have been out of reach by half-time.

As it was, a double from Bruno Fernandes - one of the few players who offered occasional inspiration - earned the away side a point to begin the final push for a European place.