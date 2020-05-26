The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes

The bounty, a combination of $50,000 put forward from Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and another $50,000 from Gander RV and Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis, was created prior to the Truck Series race originally scheduled for Atlanta in mid-March.

Harvick challenged any full-time Cup driver to defeat Busch in one of his four remaining Truck races this year. Busch has won the last seven Truck races in which he’s entered.

The Atlanta race was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but since NASCAR restarted its season without fans in the stands March 17 at Darlington, S.C.

Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) is the first scheduled Truck Series race since NASCAR restarted its season and in a Twitter post Tuesday morning, Harvick made clear the bounty was still up for grabs.

The bounty is still on for tonight’s @NASCAR_Trucks race. However, in the current environment, the $50,000 donation will be made in the name of the cup driver who is eligible and beats @KyleBusch to a covid-19 relief effort of their choice. — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) May 26, 2020

Among the fulltime Cup drivers entered in the race are Chase Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Garrett Smithley.

In a response to Harvick’s Tweet, Elliott offered his “full support” to Harvick’s decision to change the bounty payment to a donation to a COVID-19 relief effort of the driver’s choice. If no driver prevails, the $100,000 will go to the Busch family’s Bundle of Joy Fund.

The word on the street is that the bounty is still on. #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/Olf8KvNeFb — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) May 26, 2020

Beating Busch is never easy in Trucks and especially difficult at Charlotte, where he has finished either first or second in the last nine Charlotte races and he has amassed eight series wins in 13 starts.

Story continues

The Truck series ran two races prior to the sport being put on hiatus. Grant Enfinger won the season opener at Daytona and Busch won in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Read Also:

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity Charlotte race with last-lap pass