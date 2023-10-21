Bound Brook football plays spoiler to historic rival's playoff hopes

MANVILLE - Bound Brook's football team played an inspired game from start to finish Friday night to knock off Manville 25-15 at Ned Panfile Stadium.

Junior quarterback Jeremiah Norwood threw two touchdown passes to senior Jarred Wooden and also made an interception late in regulation as the Crusaders improved to 2-6. Manville, which had an outside chance to qualify for the Central Group I playoffs, dropped to 3-6.

Bound Brook scored first on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Norwood to Wooden late in the first quarter. The Crusaders nearly scored again, but Manville DB Jimmy Conover picked off Norwood in the end zone. Manville went ahead 7-6 on sophomore Josh D’Ambrosio’s sneak. But Bound Brook went ahead 12-7 on Ahmad Dudley’s 5-yard touchdown as the half ended.

Manville was out to win three straight in the 66-year-old series for the first time.

Note: This story will be updated. Check back for more.

BIG WIN FOR COLONIA: Colonia football beats Rahway in battle of playoff bubble teams as season winds down

BCC ROUNDUP: Football results: Big Central Conference and area roundup for Week 8

SCOREBOARD: Football live scoreboard, Big Central Conference coverage links: Week 8

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bound Brook football beats Manville NJ high school playoffs