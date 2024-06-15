Bouncy castles and live music - Germany cheer Scotland win at party

Germany's Emre Can (R) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal with team-mates (L-R) Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Jonathan Tah and Antonio Ruediger during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Germany celebrated their opening 5-1 win over Scotland in Euro 2024 by attending a party at kit supplier Adidas, which included a bouncy castle and live music.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are based in northern Bavaria in part of the Adidas headquarters. The sportswear firm, whom Germany are ditching from 2027, was holding a party to mark the firm's 75th anniversary and it came at the perfect time for the Euro hosts.

The squad wandered over to enjoy the fun and games and unwind after their Munich master-class. They next face Hungary in Group A on Wednesday in Stuttgart.

"That's what we want to see. We want to see joy at this huge football festival. We want to see joy on the pitch. We put in a great team performance and scored a lot of goals. It was of course a perfect start," tournament veteran Thomas Müller told reporters.

Germany's Toni Kroos (L) and Thomas Mueller laugh after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa