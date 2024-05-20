'Bouncing back will be tough ask'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Livingston's time in the top flight came to an end with a 1-1 draw at home to Hibs.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Jennifer: It's been a hard, frustrating season, especially for the fans watching. The Championship is going to be a tough ask for us to bounce straight back

Anon: Four wins all season. Same old story, same old mistakes and yet at least we finished on a draw. Please leave now, David Martindale. It’s the right thing to do.