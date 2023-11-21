'We bounced back.' 5 takeaways from Xavier basketball in Continental Tire Main Event

LAS VEGAS, Nevada − It's rare that you can spend two days in on the Las Vegas Strip at not have a good time.

Xavier basketball accomplished just that over the weekend over a 48-hour span after self-sabotaging itself in a 74-71 loss to Washington Friday night.

More: ESPN's Sean Farnham: Sahvir Wheeler fouled Quincy Olivari on 3 at Xavier-Washington buzzer

"The last two days have not been a lot of fun," Xavier head coach Sean Miller.

To the Musketeers' credit, they left Nevada on a high note, recovering from Friday's second-half stumble with a hard-fought 66-49 win over Saint Mary's in the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.

More: 'We worked together': Xavier bounces back with 66-49 win over Saint Mary's in Las Vegas

“We bounced back. Friday night we played soft in a way. We let Washington come in and do whatever they wanted," guard Dayvion McKnight said. "Tonight was more physical, we rebounded and didn’t foul as much.”

With 80 more minutes in the books this season, here are five takeaways from Xavier's trip to the desert.

More: Report: Xavier University men's basketball to play in 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off

Xavier finding a 1-2 punch down low

Miller altered his starting lineup for the first time this season on Sunday, inserting freshman center Sasa Ciani for Abou Ousmane. Ousmane, a North Texas transfer, had played just 28 minutes over Xavier's two-game losing streak (9 points, 5 rebounds combined) because of foul trouble.

"To really calm Abou (Ousmane) down," Miller said of the move. "He wants to play so well. I thought he was overthinking it with his foul trouble. Not starting him allowed him to watch the game unfold."

Xavier freshman Sasa Ciani (21) had 6 points and 6 rebounds in his first collegiate start on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in the Musketeers' 66-49 win over Saint Mary's in Las Vegas.

The result was a solid split as Ousmane and Ciani combined for 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. Defensively, the pair was vital to holding Saint Mary's 6-foot-10 center Mitchell Saxen to just 6 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

"That 1-2 punch at the five position was good for us tonight," Miller said.

Xavier will still need to clean up a few things down low. Washington took advantage of foul trouble and punished the Musketeers near the basket. Saint Mary's routinely crashed multiple players at the basket and racked up 20 offensive rebounds.

Dayvion McKnight and the process

Dayvion McKnight was a 1,000-point scorer at Western Kentucky but had just 12 total points over the last three games going into Sunday's consolation contest.

McKnight, who was called out by Miller after a win over Jacksonville Nov. 10, responded by turning in the best game of his young Musketeer career. The left-hander was more aggressive on the offensive end without being reckless, knocking down mid-range jumpers and his first 3-pointer of the year. He finished with a team-high 14 (6-for-9) to go with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Nov 13, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller and guard Dayvion McKnight (20) sit courtside during the first half at Mackey Arena.

"Trusting the process," McKnight said. "Listening to coach and trusting my teammates. It allowed me to find my spots on the floor."

Xavier will be led by its guards this season while the frontcourt works with a committee approach. Sunday was a nice steppingstone for McKnight, who will be expected to carry more of the offensive load while guarding the opposition's top scorer. McKnight was the primary defender against Saint Mary's leading scorer Aidan Mahaney, who was held to 7 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Xavier struggling at the line

One perplexing takeaway from the weekend was Xavier's struggles capitalizing at the free-throw line. Thirteen missed freebies on Friday ultimately cost the Musketeers in a close loss to Washington. As good as the bounce back was against Saint Mary's, Xavier still went 7-of-15. Add it all up, it's a 54.3% showing at the charity stripe (25-of-46) and crucial points left off the board. Xavier is at 63.2% from the line this season.

"That's something I know we're much capable of doing better," Miller said. "We need to get guys going to the free-throw line, making two and being confident."

Speed kills

A young team needs time to gel, so Xavier's half-court offense is nowhere close to what it should look like this winter. Miller has had his team playing fast, looking for opportunities when the pace is pushed, but the Musketeers haven't capitalized. Whether it's a poor shot selection or a turnover, Xavier's struggled in the fast break.

Sunday could be a turning point as Xavier avoided Saint Mary's stingy half-court defense and ran the court with success. They were key buckets, too, like and-1s from Desmond Claude in McKnight in the second half to relinquish any momentum Saint Mary's had while in comeback mode.

Flipping the script? Xavier had 2 fast-break points, 14 assists and 18 turnovers against Washington. That turned around Sunday with 14 fast-break points, 17 assists and only 8 turnovers.

Trey Green learning lessons with expanded role

With 44 seconds left in the first half Sunday, freshman Trey Green left his feet to pass, which resulted in a bad turnover.

"If he jumps in the air, then decides to pass, it's a little less than a disaster," Miller said. "It's either gonna be a thunder dunk or a wide-open, uncontested three. It's gonna change the momentum of the game."

Xavier freshman Trey Green is averaging 7 points off the bench in five games this season.

That turnover didn't change the momentum thanks to ensuing block by Gytis Nemeiksa, but lesson learned. Green recovered with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

Green is starting to look like the coveted freshman that turned heads all offseason. He's Xavier's top scorer off the bench (7.0) and his ability to facilitate keeps the offense in rhythm − in the fast break and half-court sets − when starters need a breather.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Takeaways: Here's what we learned about Xavier basketball in Las Vegas