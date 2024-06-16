Boulter beats Raducanu and Pliskova to keep Nottingham title

Katie Boulter retained the Nottingham Open title after coming from a set down to beat Karolina Pliskova - just hours after doing the same to topple fellow Briton Emma Raducanu.

Home favourite Boulter overcame 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Pliskova to prevail 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the final.

"This is a little bit of deja vu," Boulter said.

"I'm not sure if I'm dreaming or this just happened. This place has a special place in my heart and it has been an incredible week for me.

"Congratulations to your whole entire team because you [Pliskova] played a great tournament and you're so tough to beat, but today was my day."

The trophy lift rounded off a testing couple of days for Boulter at a weather-hit event.

Saturday's semi-final against Raducanu was suspended overnight after one set and restarted on Sunday.

Boulter, 27, had lost a marathon tie-break on Saturday evening but fought back well when they resumed to win 6-7 (13-15) 6-3 6-4, and she repeated the comeback feat against 32-year-old Pliskova.

The British number one laid down an early marker in the final, breaking Pliskova's serve in the opening game, but the first set turned when Boulter led 4-3.

Pliskova went on to break twice during a four-game winning streak as she took the set.

With the Nottingham crowd backing her, Boulter fought back spiritedly in the second set as she found another early break in game three before picking apart the Pliskova serve again to force a decider.

Seeking a third WTA Tour title, having also won in San Diego in March, Boulter exuded confidence throughout the third set as Pliskova started to wilt.

After breaking serve twice to move into a 5-1 lead and with the finishing line in sight, Boulter slipped up and dropped her serve.

It was a mere blip in an assertive final set for the Briton, though, with Boulter hitting back in the next game to finish the job.

The Birmingham Classic is next up for Boulter as she looks to continue building momentum for Wimbledon, which begins on 1 July.

Katie Boulter will be back in action on Tuesday against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina at the Birmingham Classic [Getty Images]

'Good luck Katie'

Like Boulter, Pliskova's run in Nottingham, especially in the latter stages, was affected by the unpredictable British weather.

The Czech, who lifted the Nottingham Open title in 2016, was first out on Centre Court on Sunday morning to face France's Diane Parry, scoring a 6-7 (9-11) 6-1 6-4 victory.

The former world number one would have been pleased to get a longer spell off court as Boulter and Raducanu completed their match but, ultimately, it did not matter.

"I would have liked the victory but Katie was very good today," Pliskova said.

"It was a tough week, a long week with some difficult matches, and I had to play two high-quality matches in one day.

"It's a great start for my grass-court season and hopefully we can both do well. Good luck Katie."

Willis and Peers take men's doubles crown

Marcus Willis (right) is making an impact on the doubles court [Getty Images]

There was also British success in the men's doubles at the Nottingham Open with Marcus Willis teaming up with Australian John Peers.

The pair recorded a 6-1 6-7 (1-7) 10-7 victory against Frenchman Harold Mayot and Australia's Luke Saville.

Willis burst on to the scene in singles at Wimbledon in 2016, coming through six rounds of qualifying to earn a place in the main draw where he lost to Roger Federer in the second round.

Injuries have been an issue throughout his career but he is enjoying a positive run in men's doubles, with Sunday's title taking his tally to seven trophies this year, albeit below ATP main tour level.