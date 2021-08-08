Boulevard Christian Church to host school clothing giveaway

Aug. 8—Parents seeking school clothes for their children can get a little fashion help at Boulevard Christian Church's clothing giveaway on Aug. 14.

"We're taking clothing for the younger age kids and making outfits," said Marcia Gideon a giveaway coordinator. "We're taking the shorts and the pants and a shirt, rolling them up and saying what they are on a little sticky note."

The church will host its giveaway 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14 as part of the Our Kids Better Together Clothing Event this month. LifePoint Church will host a shoes giveaway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21.

The clothing giveaway will feature free gently-used clothing from size 4 through adult, Gideon said.

"We don't charge anything to come in and shop, we do ask the shoppers to fill out a registration form," Gideon said. "If they would like to give back to our community, we will have a table with representatives from the Muskogee Community Food Pantry. We will accept donations of cash or nonperishable food items."

The church seeks to help at least 200 families this year, she said. "Depending on how many kids are in each one, there are somewhere between 200 and 500 kids."

Pairing pants with tops makes it easier for the parents, Gideon said. She said they want things that match.

"When they come to shop, we found that's what they're doing," she said. "They say, 'I've got a shirt I need some pants to go with it.' They want a full outfit."

Boulevard and LifePoint hosted a Better Together Back to School Event at Muskogee Civic Center in August 2019. Each had hosted separate clothing and shoe drives in previous years. The joint event was not held in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.

Gideon said Boulevard continues to work with LifePoint's shoe giveaway, and vice versa.

"We're just not doing it at the same location at the same time because we didn't feel comfortable putting a mass of people in the Civic Center because of COVID precautions," she said. "We would have had to reserve the Civic Center quite some time ago, and you know with COVID, you can't plan too much in the future. You don't know what it's going to be like."

Story continues

Other churches and organizations also help.

"Timothy Baptist Church is really supporting the clothing event this year," Gideon said. "We will have volunteers from Timothy. They have been collecting clothing, helping sort. They also are doing a monetary donation to it."

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts also will help at the giveaway, she said.

The church works year-round to collect clothing, Gideon said. Donations are accepted after the giveaway. Volunteers also go to Goodwill to buy little boys' pants.

If you go

WHAT: School clothing giveaway.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14.

WHERE: Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.

ADMISSION: Free, but donations for Muskogee Food Pantry are encouraged.

WHAT: Shoes Giveaway.

WHEN: 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Aug. 21.

WHERE: LifePoint Church, 2200 S. 32nd St.