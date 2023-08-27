Boulder Taco Fest: Tons of taste, lots of lucha libre

Aug. 26—It was tacos and lucha libre wrestlers in downtown Boulder during Saturday's Taco Fest. Above, Dana Smith, left, and Jon Petrosino were dressed for a day of tacos. Right, wrestler Game Master has Gaven Riskey, left, and Nick Gamis in a headlock, while Lindsay Driver, left, and Brianna Farrell get involved. Below left, Silencio body slams Lypto in a match on Saturday. Below right, EMT gives Itzel a forearm to the face during the female match. (Cliff Grassmick — Staff Photographer)