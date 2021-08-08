Boulder City Council candidate: Steve Rosenblum

Aug. 7—Steve Rosenblum is running for one of five seats on the Boulder City Council.

Rosenblum, a Boulder resident since 2017, said he's had a 20-year career in the financial and housing markets that positions him well for a role on the City Council. He decided to move to Boulder with his family after visiting for a summer program at the University of Colorado Boulder more than 20 years ago.

If elected, Rosenblum said he would prioritize "good governance" and would help the city's various boards and commissions work together with the City Council when making decisions.

Providing more mental health support for people and addressing the lack of housing in Boulder are another two areas in which Rosenblum said he would focus if elected.

"I know the crisis facing the country and I know the unique challenges we face in Boulder in terms of delivering the housing mix and housing quantity that Boulder needs," he said.

In regards to the climate crisis, Rosenblum hopes the city will "double down on what we're doing locally." He would push for Boulder to continue serving as a model for other communities and would strive to help the city achieve its climate goals in an "equitable manner" if elected.

"We want to make sure that whatever we do doesn't raise the cost of living and push people out of Boulder," he said. "In parallel to that we need to improve climate resilience. Even if we do everything we can do to serve a model ... if the rest of the world doesn't follow, we're going to have to deal with the consequences."

As of Friday, there are eight candidates who are certified to campaign for one of five vacant seats on the Boulder City Council. The nomination petition period concludes Aug. 23. The Daily Camera is writing a short story on each candidate as they are certified.