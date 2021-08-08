Boulder City Council candidate: Dan Williams

Aug. 7—Dan Williams is among the candidates running for a seat on the Boulder City Council.

Williams, a litigation attorney at Hutchinson, Black and Cook LLC, has lived in Boulder for 14 years. While he has not served on any city-sponsored boards or committees, he is on the board of Better Boulder and Growing Gardens. He also volunteers for the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.

The present moment felt like the right time to campaign for the City Council.

"It's just a really important time for Boulder," he said. "The net result of not changing, growing and adapting has been that the city's population is now declining, though wealth disparity is increasing.

"I see an opportunity for this election to really chart a new course," Williams added.

Transportation, climate, social justice and housing are some Williams' main focuses. If elected, he said some of the work, particularly surrounding housing affordability in Boulder, could be as straightforward as "simplifying processes, procedures and rules."

Often, addressing affordable housing and transportation can benefit the city's climate goals as well, he noted.

While there can be different ideas about what's best for Boulder, working to find common ground is easier than some might think, Williams argued.

"I think if we step back and focus on core values, there's opportunities to find compromises that work for people," he said. "There's consensus that Boulder should be a leader on climate, for example. (But) there are disagreements along the way of what that means and looks like."

In Williams' view, it's about talking with people "about the facts an evidence around our shared values."

As of Friday, there are eight candidates who are certified to campaign for one of five vacant seats on the Boulder City Council. The nomination petition period concludes Aug. 23. The Daily Camera is writing a short story on each candidate as they are certified.