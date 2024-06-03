'Boukraa fantastic and frustrating'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on who you'd class as one of Ross County's cult heroes.

Here's a taste of what some of you had to say:

Shaun: Karim Boukraa was fantastic and frustrating. Melvin De Leeuw was a brilliant Dutch wide man. Regan Charles-Cook was a star under Malky Mackay. Liam Boyce and Yan Dhanda two more heroes are now both at Hearts. Michael Gardyne had his best days in a County shirt. Billy Ferries, a wing wizard, would be worth millions today. Simon Murray is still writing his story!

David: Karim Boukra.