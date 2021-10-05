Bouknight scores 20 as Hornets ease past Thunder in preseason opener

The Charlotte Hornets opened up their preseason schedule on Monday with a 113-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rookie James Bouknight led the way for the Hornets, scoring 20 points. 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor. Bouknight impressed with his three-level scoring ability off the bench, which will come in handy for the Hornets this season.

LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in just 21 minutes of action.

The biggest takeaway outside of Bouknight’s performance from the preseason opener was the starting lineup, which featured Miles Bridges instead of P.J. Washington. Of course, that doesn’t mean that’s the official starting lineup for the Hornets but it gave us a glimpse as to what James Borrego is thinking.

Kelly Oubre Jr. left the game in the third quarter with a right lower leg strain and did not return, which Borrego called ‘day-to-day’ and not serious.

Charlotte will return home for a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.