‘I bought a 110pc mortgage from Northern Rock – then I became unemployable’

Tom Shaw became a mortgage prisoners when the financial crisis hit and he was diagnosed with a brain tumour - Andrew Fox

Thinking back to the day he and his then-partner decided to take out a 110pc mortgage with Northern Rock, Tom Shaw, now 40, says he was “young and stupid”.

It was August 2006 and he’d just borrowed £140,000 to buy a property in Stafford. A year later the global economy came grinding to a halt and Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour that would go on to change his entire life.

Northern Rock then collapsed and Tom, at the time 23, became one of thousands of mortgage holders whose deals were sold off by the Government to inactive lenders which offered no other mortgage products despite being licensed to do so.

Homeowners in this position were faced with a dilemma. Their new lenders offered no alternative deals and other lenders had tightened their rules so income requirements were now out of reach.

They became mortgage prisoners – unable to remortgage to a better deal, while facing eye-watering interest rates on their existing loans.

In the past year and a half, mortgage prisoners have faced interest rate increases even more catastrophic than the rest of the population. Mr Shaw’s variable interest rate last month was 9.13pc, having crept up from 8.13pc back in March.

Who are mortgage prisoners?

He is still paying off the majority of the £140,000 he borrowed from Northern Rock to buy the £125,000 semi-detached property nearly 20 years ago. The £95,000 mortgage was topped up with an additional £45,000 unsecured loan.

Mr Shaw said: “They sold it to us as a 110pc mortgage with the extra £14,000 to be put towards furnishing the place.”

Unlike other borrowers, Mr Shaw was hit by a second stroke of bad luck which still impacts him today.

In November 2007, after an operation to remove a non-cancerous brain tumour, neurosurgeons discovered something far worse – a tumour which would typically be classed as ‘inoperable’ and therefore terminal.

The tumour’s removal damaged his brain stem, slowing his speech, and he now uses a machine to communicate.

Four years after the operation, Mr Shaw split from his partner taking on full responsibility for the mortgage with the help of his parents to buy out his ex.

Until now he had been able to cover the repayments using benefits topped up with support from the Government.

But with experts likening the pain for today’s borrowers to that felt during the 1980s crash, this support is no longer cutting it.

Barely managing

Mr Shaw receives £155.80 in monthly Support for Mortgage Interest – or ‘SMI’ – payments, and £1,100 in other benefits. This comes to a grand total of £1,255.80.

His mortgage outgoings are around £944.95, depending on the variable rate month-to-month. This leaves just £310.85 a month to cover bills and any other spending. He has to eat all his meals at his parents and wash all his clothes there just to make ends meet.

Mr Shaw says his current account has fallen into the red three times already in the past year and he has had to dip into his savings to cover basic costs.

“It’s been a real struggle with the current cost-of-living crisis. Some months my benefits cover the mortgage, other months they don’t,” he said.

“Until recently, I’ve been a hermit. I’ve barely been managing. My savings have more than halved, going from £10,000 to £4,500.”

Mr Shaw has done what he can to salvage the savings he has left. He recently switched to a Chase account with a 4.1pc rate to take advantage of higher savings yields following 14 successive Bank Rate rises.

“I want the Government to listen, and help people like me.”

He still has around £74,000 on the mortgage and £16,000 on the unsecured loan to pay over 13 more years. Including what he owes the Government – in 2018, SMI switched from a benefit to an interest-bearing loan – he still needs to pay back around £103,000 overall.

Mr Shaw fears there will not be enough equity left in his home to pay the loan back in full and then secure a mortgage on a new house. He reckons the value of his home has remained largely unchanged so this would leave him with just £22,000 to cover moving fees and a deposit.

A brief history of mortgage prisoners

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said that while there were 195,000 borrowers with mortgages owned by inactive lenders in 2021, only 47,000 of these could be classed as mortgage prisoners.

The regulator argues that others in the larger figure are either free to move their mortgages but hadn’t done so, unlikely to benefit from doing so, or not up to date with their payments so aren’t eligible to switch.

Many of these borrowers are, however, behind on their repayments because they cannot switch to cheaper deals following changes to lenders’ affordability criteria in 2014.

In late 2019, the FCA revised its mortgage assessment criteria – allowing lenders to use a different affordability assessment for these customers in the hope it would make it easier for them to switch.

But two years later, it emerged that the new rules had directly led to only about 200 switches.

Seema Malhotra, Labour MP for Feltham and Heston, said in the Commons back in June that this was because lenders had limited appetite for offering options to switch – even using the modified affordability test.

So in April 2021, the House of Lords agreed an amendment to the Financial Services Bill requiring lenders to offer mortgage prisoners loans at no more than two percentage points above the base rate.

But the amendment was soon dropped after the Government argued such a law would amount to unacceptable and unfair intervention in the mortgage market.

This year, a report collated by the London School of Economics revealed that the Government cashed in £2.4bn from the sale of mortgage books after the financial crash.

In June, the Government published a new Mortgage Charter. It allows borrowers to switch to an interest-only mortgage, or extend their mortgage term.

However, Mr Shaw’s lender Landmark, alongside other lenders such as Kensington and Pepper, have not signed the document.

The UK Mortgage Prisoner Action Group has therefore called on the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, to provide separate help for them.

A Government spokesman said: “We know people are struggling which is why we are driving down inflation to help tackle high mortgage rates and ease cost of living pressures.

“On top of this we are protecting the most vulnerable – increasing benefits by 10.1pc and providing record financial support worth an average £3,300 per household.

“We’ve also extended our Support for Mortgage Interest scheme which balances helping thousands of homeowners pay interest on their mortgages with fairness for the taxpayer.”

Landmark Mortgages has previously said that homeowners are free to switch to other lenders “without any penalty” and that it encouraged any customers needing support to contact it for additional help.