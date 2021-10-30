Boughner, other Sharks to miss Jets game due to COVID protocol

Multiple San Jose Sharks tested positive for COVID, including head coach Bob Boughner. As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes, the start time for Saturday’s Jets – Sharks game was pushed back to accommodate these issues.

John MacLean is serving behind the Sharks bench thanks to Boughner’s COVID-related absence.

It’s not yet clear which Sharks players tested positive for COVID, but reports indicate that five are unavailable due to protocol. With those players unavailable, the Sharks recalled John Leonard, Nicolas Meloche, Jaycob Megna, as well as Nick and Ryan Merkley.

After a hot start to the season, the Sharks have been struggling lately. They carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against the Jets. Breaking that slump looks even tougher with such absences.

