Nottingham Forest fan's voice graphic

Pat Riddell, The Famous Club

The threat of relegation remains very real to Nottingham Forest. Despite the prospect of a points deduction, a place in the bottom three is too close for comfort ahead of any Profitability and Sustainability Rules punishment.

Without a Premier League win in 2024, the Reds now face Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton in consecutive games. While Everton haven’t managed to muster a Premier League win this year either, the form of Luton is making it very difficult at the wrong end of the table.

However, having already beaten Newcastle and Villa, there is hope. Last week’s new signings - including that all important goalkeeper - as well as the return of Taiwo Awoniyi from injury means the squad has a more robust feel to it. With the African Cup of Nations almost over, the first XI will be bolstered further.

And, while we’re perhaps yet to see the benefits, the set-piece specialist who joined just before Christmas could be crucial to Forest - at both ends of the pitch.

There are still many ifs and buts to come, although given the form of many of the bottom half it doesn’t take a lot to be distinctly mid-table. The hope is that Nuno Espirito Santo can work his magic in the next 15 games.