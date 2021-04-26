Bottom of Red Sox' lineup has turned into ghost town that needs fixing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Tomase
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tomase: Bottom of the order is quickly becoming an issue for Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox built their roster on a budget this winter and decided that something had to give in the lower third of the batting order. They devoted minimal resources to the 7-8-9 spots but hoped for an outsized impact in the form of power.

Three weeks into the season, it has yet to arrive.

In outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero and first baseman Bobby Dalbec, the Red Sox saw the potential for 60 homers. Renfroe has already reached 33 bombs in a season once and 26 twice. Dalbec slammed eight homers in only 80 at-bats last season while exhibiting power to all fields. And even though Cordero has dazzled with tools more than production, there's no missing his ability to blast balls over 450 feet.

Twenty-two games into the 2021 season, however, the Red Sox are getting nothing from that trio in particular or the bottom of the order in general. They own just one home run from the 7-8-9 spots, tied with the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox for the lowest total in baseball.

Tomase: Why Red Sox aren't using dominant Whitlock more often

The bottom of the Red Sox order is hitting just .210 with a .570 OPS. Instead of providing thunder, it has produced little more than a whimper.

"I just believe we have fallen in this slump of not putting the ball in play," manager Alex Cora said. "Everybody was praising us for putting the ball in play, doing the little things. ... There were a few games over the homestead that we had a man on second and third, less than two outs and we didn't score. When you're not swinging the bat the way you're capable of, those at-bats matter the most.

"I do believe we haven't put the ball in play in certain situations and that's where we've been failing lately. We're going to strike out. We knew that coming into the season. But there are certain at-bats that are our at-bats. Team at-bats. And we have to do a better job of it."

Cora's words were meant for the lineup as a whole, but they particularly apply to the bottom third, where the Red Sox could soon have some decisions to make.

Cordero is hitting .200 with an unsightly 23 strikeouts in 49 plate appearances. Dalbec has provided some solid contact, but he has yet to leave the yard while hitting .241 with 21 strikeouts. Renfroe is only hitting .176 with the trio's lone homer.

The bottom third of the Red Sox' batting order has yet to pull its weight.

Because minor league seasons haven't begun yet and alternate sites simply can't simulate live game action, there's nowhere to send struggling players with options. Cordero, whom Cora admits is "striking out a lot lately," would certainly be a candidate for demotion otherwise.

"We have to keep working with him," said Cora. "People might say, 'Let's send him down to get competitive at-bats.' Where? Where are the competitive at-bats? If I can get that answer, we might make a decision like that, but there are no competitive at-bats in the minor leagues right now. There are no competitive at-bats in spring training, or in Triple-A right now in Worcester. We're going to stick with the player, trust the player. It's not like he doesn't have talent."

Cora noted that Renfroe has been off-balance at the plate and as a result lunging at pitches.

"That's why you see those pitches outside," Cora said. "He probably feels like they're way off and they're actually good pitches. It's something we saw last year with the Rays. He was in such a good place in spring training and we feel we can get him back to do that again."

As for Dalbec, he is barreling the ball as consistently as anyone on the roster -- ranking in the 88th percentile in that metric -- but hasn't had a lot to show for that solid contact. And after leading the Grapefruit League in homers with seven last month, he has yet to hit one this season.

Tomase: Making the case for Sox to spend big at trade deadline

"He came out of the shoots slow and I think he put a lot of pressure on himself," said hitting coach Tim Hyers recently. "He really wanted to get off to a good start and it just didn't happen. You could just tell in some of his swings that to me, his stride got longer, he started to lose that lower half and not stand above the ball with his body as much, and so I felt like his swing got a little loopy and inconsistent. . . . He just has to figure out, he doesn't have to carry this team, he just has to have competitive ABs, do his thing, and he's going to be in our lineup for a long time."

Changes could be coming in at least one spot. Veteran outfielder Danny Santana has been sidelined by a foot infection since March, but he's nearing a possible return. The minor league season opens next week, which could create an opportunity for Santana to play himself into the big leagues and Cordero to work on his swing in Worcester.

Renfroe and Dalbec have both played solid defense, so at least they're contributing. What's clear is that the Red Sox aren't so much of an offensive juggernaut that they can carry three dead spots in the batting order.

As legitimate contenders with a thin margin for error, the Red Sox need help from every spot in the lineup, and that includes 7-8-9.

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado Rockies' Jeff Bridich steps down as GM, two months after trading Nolan Arenado

    Jeff Bridich, whose tenure with the Rockies was defined by his falling out with Nolan Arenado, is out as the team's GM, the team announced.

  • Why doesn't Red Sox' Garrett Whitlock pitch more? Let Dave Bush explain

    Garrett Whitlock arguably has been the Red Sox' best pitcher this season. So, why isn't he appearing in more games? John Tomase explains.

  • MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings entering May for all 30 teams

    Here is how all 30 teams stand in the Power Rankings at the end of April in the 2021 MLB Season.

  • Celtics' haphazard play has put Boston in a difficult spot

    The Celtics have reverted to some discouraging habits of late, all of which were on display Sunday in Charlotte. Chris Forsberg highlights some specific pain points and what Brad Stevens needs to emphasize ahead of any potential playoff success.

  • How many Dodgers relievers does it take to produce an epic collapse? Five

    Dodgers pitcher Dustin May was dominant over six innings. Then a parade of relievers took the mound and erased all that.

  • Experts discuss: Mets ace Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher since...

    We decided to seek perspective by putting a simple question to people with expertise: 'Mets ace Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher I have seen since …'

  • Will Jimmy Garoppolo be traded during the draft?

    On Thursday night, we’ll finally learn which of the quarterbacks the 49ers will select with the third overall pick. On Friday or Saturday, we’ll possibly learn the next destination of their current starter. Peter King floats in his Football Morning in America column the notion that the 49ers could make Jimmy Garoppolo “more available than [more]

  • Compact pickups poised for a comeback as Hyundai Santa Cruz, Ford Maverick generate buzz

    The introduction of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and the expected reveal of the Ford Maverick signal that compact pickups are making a comeback.

  • Opinion: Mikaela Shiffrin finds a way through grief after father's sudden death

    Each named US Ski & Snowboard athlete received one-time payment of $1,300 for COVID-19 relief through Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund

  • Ronnie James Dio’s Black Sabbath Years to Serve as Focus of New Book

    The coffee table tome will cover the vocalist's full experience with the musicians

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of the Zacks ESP Screener

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says steps to end military mission launched

    The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan, U.S. Army General Scott Miller, on Sunday said an orderly withdrawal of foreign forces and the handing over of military bases and equipment to the Afghan forces had begun. Miller said he was acting on orders based on U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, deeming the prolonged and intractable battle in Afghanistan no longer aligned with American priorities. Earlier this month Biden said he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the militant attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon that launched the Afghan war.

  • Economic Data Puts the EUR and the Greenback in Focus

    It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Business sentiment figures from Germany and core durable goods orders from the U.S will draw attention, however.

  • This might be the biggest ‘Spider-Man 3’ spoiler yet, and we can’t believe it

    With April almost over, we’re inching towards the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Given what we know about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and what we think we know about the next Spider-Man installment, Sony and Marvel will have a difficult task in hiding the film’s surprises. We know that Spider-Man's true identity was revealed to the whole world at the end of Far From Home, so Spider-Man 3 already has a great cliffhanger to resolve. But then we have all these rumors, as well as plenty of evidence, that the film will be a multiverse story filled with additional Spider-Men. At this point, that info really isn't even a spoiler. Spider-Man fans have probably watched Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse animated feature, so they know what to expect from a multiverse Spider-Man movie. As we get closer to that first No Way Home trailer, we keep seeing more and more leaks. Just a few days ago, a Spider-Man 3 plot leak from a source who accurately revealed the identity of that the mysterious Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 cameo told us that the film will deliver a heartbreaking event. And now, subsequent leaks may reveal what that event is. Note that massive spoilers might follow, so stop reading now if you want to be surprised come Christmas. The No Way Home plot leak from a few days ago indicated that a main character will die in the film — here’s the relevant part: Goblin kills someone major (This person is not sure on who it is) but Tom Holland’s Peter was crying and enraged. He tries to kill the Green Goblin but wasn’t successful in doing so in the end. Movie ends with Peter finishing high school. (Not clear on what happened to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.) The character has to be quite important for Peter to get enraged to the point where he’d want to kill someone. This is a side of Peter that we’ve yet to explore, but it's certainly one that wouldn’t be surprising to see — he did kill plenty of Thanos’s thugs in Endgame. Peter is growing up and he has experienced more loss than most other people his age. He’s been through the blip and had to fight for his life in Endgame. Losing yet another close friend would certainly fuel that sort of rage. We've seen Marvel explore the same theme a few times in the past. Iron Man in Civil War, Thor and Hawkeye in Endgame, Wanda in Endgame and WandaVision, and Walker’s Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are a few relevant examples. These are heroic characters who let rage consume them to the point where they were prepared to kill. The question is, whose death could impact Peter in such a manner? The fact that Marvel would resort to a character’s death to induce an emotional scene shouldn’t be a surprise either. The MCU has always had higher stakes than other superhero flicks. It’s not always a happy end, and the good guys don’t always survive. Marvel mastered the death theme in Infinity War when it wiped out half of our beloved heroes, and in Endgame, where two of the original six Avengers sacrificed their lives for the mission. On the other hand, we already know that “in this universe, no one really dies.” A couple of new Spider-Man 3 leaks were posted on 4chan in the past few days, pointing to the purported death in No Way Home. One of them claims that it’s one of the two Spider-Men who dies. The same leaker said that the first teaser trailer will drop in July and offered a few plot details, including the death scene. According to this person, Tobey Maguire ends up sacrificing himself at the end of the movie. Moreover, the leak says that we’re getting a Miles Morales Sony movie after that, with Morales placed in Tobey’s universe. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man will stay with Doctor Strange to find his way home, with the leaker suggesting the actor might cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second leak claims that the Goblin will kill Ned (Jacob Batalon) at some point in the movie, making no mention of a Maguire’s death. As with all leaks from 4chan, we’ll point out that these scoops might both be fake. And even if one of them is accurate, we have no way of knowing which one it is. We’ll have to wait and see if the first No Way Home teaser drops in July or not — but that might also be just a guess. The only reason we’re entertaining them is because of that plot leak from a few days ago that seems to be the real deal. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, according to Marvel's current launch plans.

  • This Top Construction Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Clint Frazier on what he was thinking during his diving highlight-reel catch on Sunday

    Yankees OF Clint Frazier explains his thought process during his diving highlight-reel catch on Sunday in New York's loss to Cleveland. Plus, Aaron Boone and Jameson Taillon on the pitcher's rough 4th inning.

  • Joey Logano raises concerns after crashing: ‘When is this going to stop?’

    Joey Logano questioned the style of racing at Talladega Superspeedway after going airborne in a crash on the last lap of the opening stage Sunday.

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • Zach Ertz rumors: Eagles to trade TE by the end of draft

    Adam Caplan is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles will trade Zach Ertz before the conclusion of the NFL Draft.