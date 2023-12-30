Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Missouri? How did OSU's offense grade?

Well, a lot of folks' Friday nights were ruined by a stinker of a Cotton Bowl, as Ohio State fell 14-3 to Missouri in a game to forget.

Unless, of course, you like punting or watching a freshman quarterback continually retreating and throwing incompletions off his back foot.

Devin Brown's audition for the Ohio State starting quarterback job ended early when he had to leave the game with a high ankle sprain. That left the Buckeyes with Lincoln Kienholz, who was, well, not good.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their loss vs. Missouri? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) replaced injured starting quarterback Devin Brown (33) in the second quarter against Missouri Tigers during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State offense (0 leaves)

Can a grade be negative leaves? As in, you owe us a few? This was a historically bad offensive performance by a team with an offensive-minded head coach and five-star players all over the place. But if you can't block or throw, things will go south quickly.

The Buckeyes were 0 for 9 on third downs before finally getting one late in the third quarter, then finished 2 for 15. At halftime, Ohio State had 20 yards of passing and more punts (six) than first downs (four).

It was Ohio State's fewest points in a game since the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss to Clemson in 2016.

The Buckeyes have serious problems to address on the offensive line.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack of Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State defense (4 leaves)

Jim Knowles' crew hung in there as long as it could, but with the offense putting up consistent three-and-outs, the Buckeyes wore down at the end. Missouri averaged 34.1 points per game in the vaunted SEC yet was nearly shut out. Defensive end Jack Sawyer had the best game of his career, with three sacks.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Jayden Fielding (38) watches his field goal with holder Ohio State Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco (29) against Missouri Tigers defense in the first quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State special teams (3 leaves)

Jesse Mirco was outstanding with a 48.2-yard average on eight punts. The rest of the special teams unit was a mess again, starting with a delay-of-game penalty on the opening drive.

Jayden Fielding missed his only field goal attempt, and Jayden Ballard again caught a punt at the 5-yard line.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads warm-ups prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State coaching (2 leaves)

Knowles saved his cohorts from a zero-leaf outing. The offensive line continues to be overpowered, the special teams continue to be erratic and the offense was horrendous.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz argues with an official during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.

Missouri blitzed Ohio State often, causing panic in the backfield. But the Tigers' offense was spotty and didn't do much until the end of the game.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz hoists the Field Scovell Trophy following their 14-3 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Fun factor (1 leaf)

Well, it was a big bowl game against an unfamiliar opponent. That counts for something. But this wasn't one of those games dominated by great defense. It was hampered by two struggling offenses unable to pass the ball.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day argues with an official during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

Officiating (3 leaves)

It was never clear why officials didn't overturn a call on Brown's fumble early in the second quarter. The OSU quarterback was sacked and dropped the ball, and Missouri recovered. But officials moved onto the next play with the ball in the Buckeyes' possession.

lol ball was clearly lost prior to hitting the ground. How are officials missing this? pic.twitter.com/sb6ttFtXIQ — Albert Nguyen (@AnalyticsCapper) December 30, 2023

Missouri would have had the ball at the Ohio State 8, which in this game would have meant a lot.

Good call by officials who penalized Ohio State for a block in the back on a punt return when it looked like the flag was going the Tigers' way.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football grades after OSU's loss to Missouri