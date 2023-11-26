Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Michigan? How did OSU's offense grade?

Michigan's 30-24 win over Ohio State on Saturday carried huge ramifications.

In winning the Big Ten East, the Wolverines likely eliminated the Buckeyes from national title consideration.

Also, it's the first time since 1995-97 that Ohio State has lost three straight to their archrivals.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their loss to Michigan? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates a first down during Saturday's 30-24 loss to Michigan.

Ohio State offense (3 leaves)

Ohio State lost the battles in rushing (156 yards to 107) and turnovers (2 to 0). Kyle McCord's first-quarter interception led to a Michigan score, and the Buckeyes seemed to be playing from behind all day. McCord's inaccuracy hurt Ohio State early, but he improved and went 8 for 9 in one spurt and finished 18 for 30 for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buckeyes became a different team for a drive in the third quarter, running the ball eight consecutive plays to tie the game 17-17 in the third quarter. But that bully-ball didn't continue.

Michigan won the time of possession battle 33:28 to 26:32. Ohio State was 4 for 9 on third-down plays.

Ohio State defensive end and linebacker Steele Chambers (right) sack Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Ohio State defense (2 leaves)

The Buckeyes were given plenty of chances to get off the field so the offense could even things up. But Michigan scored on six of their final seven possessions and chewed up valuable time. While the Wolverines were only 3 for 12 on third downs, they were 3 for 3 on fourth-down tries. The Buckeyes were unable to cover tight end Colston Loveland, who had five catches for 88 yards on five targets.

Ohio State's Jayden Fielding missed a 52-yard field goal attempt as time expired at the end of the first half.

Ohio State special teams (3 leaves)

A missed field goal at the end of the first half loomed large, even though it was from 52 yards. Jayden Fielding nailed it on a free kick after a timeout was called but missed left on the one that counted. Fielding hit a 43-yard kick earlier in the game. Xavier Johnson returned two kickoffs for 42 yards, with a long of 27. None of Jesse Mirco's punts were returned.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day leads his team in warmups prior to the Buckeyes' 30-24 loss to Michigan.

Ohio State coaching (1 leaf)

The Buckeyes were beaten in all three phases of the game. Michigan controlled the ball again against the Ohio State defense, and the Wolverines held the OSU offense to 24 points. Michigan was more aggressive and imaginative in use of its quarterback and used a halfback pass and a wildcat quarterback to mix things up.

Coach Ryan Day was questioned and will be questioned for an entire offseason about letting 35 seconds run off to try a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half rather than use the time remaining to get closer, even though the kick came on fourth-and-2. The kick missed and the Buckeyes trailed 14-10 at the half.

Michigan interim head coach Sherrone Moore watches from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against Ohio State.

Michigan Wolverines (5 leaves)

A team with no coach let it hall hang out, and bully ball won it for the Wolverines in the end. It was grating to hear interim head coach Sherrone Moore refer to his employer as "Michigan University" in his postgame interview, but otherwise, he did a masterful job of holding down the fort while Jim Harbaugh was serving a suspension for cheating. The above-mentioned gadgets were well timed, and his assertiveness in going 3 for 3 on fourth downs played a huge part in the win.

Michigan football: Michigan grades: Perfect coaching day from Sherrone Moore vs. Ohio State

Michigan fans cheer during the Wolverines 30-24 win over Ohio State.

Fun factor (5 leaves)

A game with so much at stake did not disappoint. Great atmosphere, effort and drama.

Officiating (3 leaves)

There were only four penalties in the game (three on Michigan), so the officials let them play. And because there were so many close plays, the replay booth was busy.

For the most part, the reviews were good. But one miss hurt the Buckeyes badly. In the second quarter, Michigan's Roman Wilson was ruled to have caught a touchdown pass, but replays appeared to show him without control of the ball, which ended up in OSU cornerback Denzel Burke's hands. Even the TV talking heads said it was the wrong call.

A no-call on Michigan's final scoring drive, the one that put them ahead 30-24, was puzzling. On third-and-2 at the Michigan 33 with 6:12 remaining, J.J. McCarthy completed a 3-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson, who got open by blatantly pushing OSU's Jordan Hancock out of his way. No call, and the Michigan drive continued.

Calling, and verifying, Julian Fleming's final-possession catch that resulted in a fumble into the arms of Emeka Egbuka's hands was well done.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football grades after OSU's loss to Michigan