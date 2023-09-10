Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Youngstown State? How did OSU's offense grade?

With two weeks to go before a trip to Notre Dame, Ohio State improved on offense but regressed on defense.

It was an easy but not overwhelming 35-7 win against outmanned Youngstown State, and this Buckeyes team seems like a slow work in progress.

For now, though, how did the Buckeyes grade in their win over Youngstown State? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on five carries against Youngstown State.

Ohio State offense (3 leaves)

Welcome back, Marvin Harrison Jr.

A week after Ohio State's star receiver was bottled up at Indiana, coach Ryan Day's game plan focused on taking advantage of Harrison. It worked, as he caught seven passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Emeka Egbuka also returned to form, catching five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Kyle McCord was solid and seemed to win the quarterback job by completing 14 of 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Devin Brown was 7 for 13 for 101 yards.

Treveyon Henderson looked quick and fast and ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. The Buckeyes averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie (90) take down Youngstown State quarterback Mitch Davidson.

Ohio State defense (3 leaves)

The Buckeyes allowed only 7 points, but YSU won in the trenches more than expected. The Penguins were 7 for 15 on third downs. Ohio State had two sacks and allowed 3.7 yards per rush.

Ohio State defensive backs Sonny Styles (6) and Davison Igbinosun (1) tackle Youngstown State wide receiver Bryce Oliver.

Ohio State special teams (4 leaves)

Jayden Fielding didn't attempt a field goal but was 5 for 5 on PAT kicks. Jesse Mirco averaged 45.3 yards on three punts, dropping two inside the 20. The Penguins totaled minus-9 yards on two punt returns and 14 yards on three kickoff returns.

Emeka Egbuka went backward on one punt return, losing 3 yards inside the Buckeyes' 10-yard line.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes scored on just six of the team's nine offensive possessions that didn't end with the clock expiring.

Coaching (3 leaves)

Day wasn't happy with either the offense or defense as both units seemed out of sync. The coaches will get full credit if they are building up to a burst at Notre Dame, but so far things aren't clicking.

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel meets with fans prior to the Buckeyes' game against Youngstown State.

Fun quotient (2 leaves)

It wasn't the blowout most expected, but the Tressel factor made it important, as the man who coached at both schools and served as president at YSU roamed the stadium with a two-logo vest. In his honor, YSU coach Doug Phillips, a former OSU assistant, wore a vest with "JT" on the back.

Of interest was Penguins receiver Max Tomczak, the nephew of former OSU quarterback Mike Tomczak. The sophomore caught three passes for 53 yards.

Quarterback Mitch Davidson and the Youngstown State Penguins dropped to 1-1 with their 35-7 loss to Ohio State.

Youngstown State Penguins (3 leaves)

The Penguins were outstanding in the first quarter but, as expected, couldn't keep up. They committed nine penalties for 76 yards, including two for delay of game.

Officiating (1 leaf)

More blown calls than usual.

Officials missed an obvious pass interference penalty against OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr. in the end zone. Then they flagged YSU for a late hit on quarterback Devin Brown when nothing should have been called. All players were slowing down, and Brown bumped into a sideline bystander, causing YSU linebacker Greg Benton Jr. to hit him lightly with outstretched arms.

Another miss came when a side judge ruled OSU's Treveyon Henderson fumbled before reaching the goal line. Video review overturned that and gave the Buckeyes a touchdown.

