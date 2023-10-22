Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Penn State? How did OSU's offense grade?

Ohio State survived a brawl with Penn State on Saturday, riding its defense to a 20-12 win.

But don't think coach Ryan Day is overly thrilled that his offense is now considered a weak link in the drive for a national title.

Day now has four warmup games before taking his team to Ann Arbor for what likely will be a play-in game for the College Football Playoff.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their 20-12 win over Penn State? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State offense (1 leaf)

Yes, Penn State's defense is outstanding. But the Buckeyes' passing game looked as if it was missing more than Emeka Egbuka. The offense was given a boost by the tough running of third-stringer Miyan Williams, but he ended up with only 62 yards on 24 carries, a 2.6-yard average. Subtracting sacks, the Buckeyes averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 11 passes and tight end Cade Stover had four for 70 yards, but after that, it was three for Carnell Tate and one for four others.

The Buckeyes were 6 for 16 on third downs.

Ohio State defense (5 leaves)

The Buckeyes made Penn State look like Iowa. The secondary was brilliant even though standout cornerback Denzel Burke was out injured, and the pass rush was constant. The Lions ran for just 49 yards, and taking the run game out of Penn State is to cripple it.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimolau was outstanding again, but not getting enough credit are the men in the middle −Michael Hall Jr., Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton − and the way they bottle up the run.

Ohio State special teams (3 leaves)

There was a rare shank of a Jesse Mirco punt, but he more than made up for it with a 71-yard boot from his own end zone in the third quarter. In a field possession game with limited offense, that was important. He also had a great punt to the 5 near the end of the second quarter.

The Buckeyes got away with a mistake by Lorenzo Styles Jr., who let a Penn State punt bounce into him, allowing the Nittany Lions to retain possession.

Ohio State coaching (4 leaves)

This was Jim Knowles on his "A" game: a great plan against a tentative quarterback who had never played in such surroundings.

The offense likely had a good plan as well, but it was not executed by a team with a struggling offensive line.

There were two decisions that would have been talked about for years if the Buckeyes had lost. The Buckeyes took a knee with 42 seconds left in the first half even though they had the ball at their own 17 and had three timeouts remaining. This was a clear signal that Day did not trust his stumbling offense to avoid a huge mistake. With C.J. Stroud behind center, the Buckeyes go for it.

Then, with Ohio State leading 10-6 and facing a fourth-and-2 at the Penn State 2 with 2:17 left in the third quarter, Day passed on a field goal and a 13-6 lead. Instead, Kyle McCord threw for no gain to Carnell Tate, keeping Penn State two field goals from taking the lead.

Penn State Nittany Lions (2 leaves)

Lots of head-scratchers here. First, the Nittany Lions failed to create any deep-passing in their easy games leading up to Saturday, and coach James Franklin proclaimed before the game that they weren't going to change just because this was a big game.

Sure enough, quarterback Drew Allar had little chance to succeed with the OSU secondary clamping down on all the short routes.

In the first quarter, which is a good time to set the tone, Penn State's Nicholas Singleton opened a possession with runs of 20 and 16 yards, and the Lions' run game looked to be a problem for the Buckeyes. Then Allar was sacked and threw an incompletion. On third-and-13, Singleton got the ball again but managed only 6 yards.

With 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter, trailing 13-6, Franklin went for it on fourth-and-4 at the Penn State 43 rather than punting and pinning the Buckeyes deep. The pass failed, and the Buckeyes scored seven plays later to put the game out of reach.

Fun factor (4 leaves)

Great defense on a wonderful fall day can make up for a lack of scoring.

Officiating (4 leaves)

Good call on the clear defensive holding that reversed the Penn State scoop-and-score in the second quarter, though it's not clear why the officials had to have such a long discussion before announcing it.

There was a missed pass interference call against Penn State late in the second quarter and a bad holding call on Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons early in the third quarter. But overall, the officials were solid.

