Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Wisconsin? How did OSU's offense grade?

Ohio State survived what some thought could be a letdown week, beating Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday a week after an emotional win over Penn State.

Next up are Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota, with the Nov. 25 showdown at Michigan looming.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their win over Wisconsin? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson said he was injured when he took a "cheap shot" at Notre Dame, and in his first game back, he rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin.

Ohio State offense (3 leaves)

There are high standards with this offense, and they're not being met. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (6 receptions, 123 yards, 2 TDs) was great, and running back TreVeyon Henderson (162 yards, 1 TD) was outstanding. But the passing game as a whole still hasn't found its way. Also, for tight end Cade Stover to have no receptions is puzzling, although backup tight end Gee Scott Jr. had two.

Ohio State football: Here are 4 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' 24-10 win over Wisconsin

Getting receiver Emeka Egbuka back will be a big help, as will re-introducing quarterback Kyle McCord to Stover.

Before he left with an unspecified injury, Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom had three tackles, including a tackle for loss Saturday.

Ohio State defense (4 leaves)

The Badgers lost standout running back Braelon Allen to injury late in the first half, but he had been held to 50 yards and had the ball pried loose from his grasp twice. Wisconsin gained 259 yards, but only 94 on the ground, and the Badgers were 6 for 16 on third downs.

The goal-line stand late in the first half played a large part in the win.

Ohio State football: Emeka Egbuka does not return from injury in win at Wisconsin

The lone blip was Wisconsin's first drive of the second half, when the Badgers went 75 yards in seven plays and scored due to some coverage miscommunication in the Ohio State secondary.

Many eyes this week will be on safety Lathan Ransom, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an injury that will probably remain unspecified because Ohio State will not divulge any specifics regarding hurt players.

Ohio State special teams (4 leaves)

Wisconsin's Chemere Dike returned a punt 35 yards in the first quarter, but a missed field goal kept that from hurting the Buckeyes. Dike also had a kickoff return for 25 yards.

Ohio State football: 'Marvin Heisman': How fans reacted to Buckeyes' win vs. Wisconsin

Jesse Mirco averaged 37.8 yards per punt and landed three inside the 20. Jayden Fielding was good on his only field goal try, from 27 yards. Fielding is 10 for 11 this year, with his only miss being from 45 yards against Penn State.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline yells from the sideline during the Buckeyes' 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

Ohio State coaching (4 leaves)

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles again had a solid showing, and Ryan Day deserves credit for the Buckeyes avoiding a letdown after the big Penn State win.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke was filling in for the injured Tanner Mordecai Saturday in Wisconsin's 24-10 loss to Ohio State.

This is not a super-talented Wisconsin roster, and the Badgers' best player, Allen, was unavailable in the second half. They also were playing a backup quarterback with Braedyn Locke filling in for the injured Tanner Mordecai. But Luke Fickell's team played a sound game and had some real chances to win.

Many of the fans at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday were dressed for Halloween, including this fan who was costumed as a Michigan sign stealer.

Fun factor (4 leaves)

This game was close throughout and was physical in a true Big Ten fashion. It never really felt out of reach until Wisconsin turned the ball over on downs trailing 24-10 with 2:55 to play.

Ohio State's Jack Sawyer had six tackles and a forced fumble against Wisconsin on Saturday.

Officiating (4 leaves)

The officials almost let a big mistake stand when they penalized Ohio State for delay of game in the first quarter. But after much discussion − and Day screaming − they realized the clock was set incorrectly.

Refs should have reviewed the third-quarter play when McCord was flagged for intentional grounding. Replays showed that McCord might have thrown the ball backward. If so, it would have been a fumble, and the Badgers, trailing 17-10, recovered at their own 37.

Great restraint by the side judge to not throw a flag on Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke on a pass breakup along the sideline on a key third-and-9 play in the fourth quarter. Burke and receiver Bryson Green were equally handsy, but many officials flag the defense on such plays.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football grades after OSU's 24-10 win over Wisconsin