Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade vs. Maryland? How did OSU's offense grade?

There were some nervous fans at Ohio Stadium, fearing the worst as Ohio State struggled with unranked Maryland.

But a fourth-quarter flurry saved the day, and the Buckeyes won 37-17 to move to 5-0.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their win over Maryland? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State offense (2 leaves)

This performance by the offense was the equivalent of the student who failed for 75% of the semester and rallied to move on to the next class. Offenses guided by Ryan Day and all those five-star receivers aren't supposed to be saved by the defense, but that's what happened against Maryland.

In the first half, OSU was 1 for 7 on third down and 0 for 1 on fourth down and managed just 142 yards. Minus the yards they lost when quarterback Kyle McCord was sacked, the Buckeyes averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.

The passing game awoke in the fourth quarter and outscored Maryland 17-0, and McCord finished with 320 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State defense (4 leaves)

The new, more conservative approach seems to have helped the Buckeyes, who are one of three teams in the nation to have not allowed a play of more than 40 yards.

Despite not registering a lot of sacks, the Buckeyes are confusing quarterbacks and using sound tackling. On Saturday, they held Taulia Tagovailoa to 196 passing yards and intercepted him twice.

Ohio State special teams (1 leaf)

A first-quarter punt snap was so off the mark that nobody could figure out if it was a fake or just butterfingers. It was the latter, and it rolled to linebacker Cody Simon, who was tackled quickly.

Through a quarter and a half, the Buckeyes special teamers botched that punt, were flagged for an illegal formation and allowed a return of 26 yards.

Late in the second quarter, punt returner Emeka Egbuka caught the ball at the 12, ran backward and was tackled at the 10.

But, they didn't miss a field goal or PAT try.

A question: With so many four- and five-star athletes, why is star receiver Egbuka still returning punts and subject to the beating he takes?

Ohio State coaching (3 leaves)

Good defensive game plan. Poor offensive execution through three quarters. And no rants about Lou Holtz.

And 10 penalties for 81 yards, including one for 15 yards on Day, is a problem.

The Terps had opportunities to widen their surprising lead but kept missing good chances. They ended up 8 for 19 on third downs.

At the end of the second quarter, they were in field goal range with no timeouts, but Tagovailoa threw a complete pass short of the first-down marker and in the middle of the field. Time ran out, and Maryland missed a chance to take a 13-10 into halftime.

The Terps showed some surprising panic late in the game. Trailing 27-17 with almost 9 minutes to play, they went for it on fourth-and-3 at their own 32. Antwain Littleton II was stopped for no gain by Cody Simon and Davison Igbinosun. Four plays later, the Buckeyes made it 34-17 and the game was over.

Fun factor (3 leaves)

The home fans, wet because of a cold rain, booed as the offense struggled, but all turned to fun when McCord found his rhythm in the fourth quarter. A stoppage of play because of a drone was, well, interesting.

Officiating (4 leaves)

Nice job calling off a flag for a blindside block on Josh Proctor's interception return for a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, refs called Ohio State receiver Xavier Johnson for illegal motion moving forward after going in motion. It is the correct call by rule, but one that is rarely made. Good for these refs, bad for all those who let it go.

And Ryan Day seemed upset at being flagged for interference in the fourth quarter, but that big white stripe on the side belongs to officials during live play. Traffic in that area is how refs get hurt or miss plays, or both.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football grades after OSU win over Maryland