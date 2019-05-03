'I bottled it': Mark Cavendish laments sprint failure as Rick Zabel takes second stage of Tour de Yorkshire

It is now almost 15 months since Mark Cavendish's last victory - PA

Mark Cavendish was left to rue another missed opportunity on Friday as Rick Zabel sprinted to victory on stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire. The Manx rider admitted the longer his wait for a win went on, the harder it was becoming “to get that instinct back”.

It is almost 15 months since Cavendish’s last victory, which came at the Dubai Tour last February. The 33-year-old has suffered two illness-plagued seasons in a row, struggling to shake the effects of Epstein-Barr virus.

While he said he was starting to “feel human” again – and even finished on the podium in a recent stage of the Tour of Turkey – he admitted he was getting frustrated by his failure to contest sprints.

After a cold, wet day on the road, Cavendish was handily placed heading into the final kilometres of Friday’s stage from Barnsley to Bedale, with Dimension Data team-mates Bernie Eisel and Mark Renshaw for company.

But he said he “bottled it” in the final few hundred metres after Eisel went “a little bit early”.

Cavendish dropped back and picked up British rider Dan McLay’s wheel. But when McLay “didn’t go” he got swarmed, a wave of riders surging past him from the left – including Zabel, who came from way back. Cavendish sat up, coasting home in 18th.

“I bottled it a little bit actually. Simple as,” he said. “I just didn’t react [when McLay didn’t go]. I kind of just hesitated. Once one, two people come around, I can’t do that s--- any more.

“The more I don’t sprint, the harder it is to get that instinct back. Then the longer you don’t get that instinct back, the less you sprint. It kind of goes like that.”

Cavendish said he was particularly frustrated as the sensations on the bike were “good”. But he insisted he enjoyed the day anyway, even moving to the front and waving to the crowds at one stage as the peloton tested out the finish circuit to this year’s world championships in his mother’s home town of Harrogate.

Mark Cavendish (far right) and riders pass the historic Royal Pump Room on the circuit at Harrogate Credit: PA

Asked for his impressions of the circuit, the 2011 world road champion said he had not changed his opinion that it was too hard for him.

“We [recce’d] it in the winter and it was hard,” he said. “I thought ‘Right, at the Tour de Yorkshire I’ll get to see it at race pace.’ It’s still hard at race pace. It’s probably too hard for me, to be fair. I was hoping Yorkshire would change my thoughts but it hasn’t. It’s probably a bit hard for me.

“It was mint, though. It was a hard day actually; really hard. But I enjoyed it.

“I felt good today actually. I felt good yesterday. Obviously it would be nice to put that into a result.”

Cavendish may not get another opportunity at this race. Saturday’s stage from Bridlington to Scarborough could end in a sprint, although it is going to be a hard day over the North York Moors. Sunday’s final stage from Halifax to Leeds, meanwhile, is an absolute brute.

Stage one winner Jesper Asselman continues to lead the race, now by one second from German Zabel.