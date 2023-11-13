Both Zach Arnett, Jimbo Fisher fired after Mississippi State's 51-10 loss to Texas A&M

With news of Zach Arnett's firing by Mississippi State on Monday, something rare occurred in college football: Two coaches from the same game were fired within days of its completion.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 51-10 Week 11 defeat by Texas A&M and former Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, who was fired Sunday amid a 6-4 start in College Station, Texas. Part of the reason for his firing, of course, is the inordinate amount of money the university paid him: a fully guaranteed $95 million contract with a $77.6 million buyout, all to have a worse record than his predecessor, Kevin Sumlin.

REQUIRED READING: Who's to blame for Mississippi State football struggles? Former Bulldogs criticize players.

Arnett's firing comes amid a 4-6 start by the Bulldogs. He will not complete a full season as head coach after taking over for Mike Leach, who died in December 2022 before the team's ReliaQuest Bowl. Arnett led the team to a 19-10 win over Illinois, bringing his career record to 5-6 in Starkville.

With games remaining against Southern Miss and against No. 14 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, Mississippi State will turn to senior offensive analyst Greg Knox for the remainder of the season. Said Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon of Arnett's firing:

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," Selmon said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.

"Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December. He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally."

REQUIRED READING: Breaking down Mississippi State football's 51-10 loss at Texas A&M

This is not the first time both coaches from a game have been fired, however. Both of Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead and Ole Miss' Matt Luke were fired in 2019. Luke was fired the Sunday after a 21-20 Rebels defeat in the Egg Bowl, whereas Mississippi State fired Moorhead following a 38-28 defeat to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.

Still, it is exceptionally rare to see two coaches on the opposite end of a 51-10 game fired following its conclusion, albeit for different reasons. As such, both the Bulldogs and Aggies have something common moving forward:

Both are in the hunt for a new head coach.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Zach Arnett, Jimbo Fisher fired after Mississippi State loss to Texas A&M