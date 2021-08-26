Both Vikings and Chiefs expected to play starters in third preseason game

Not a given in the final preseason game of the year: both teams are expected to play their starters for a time.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he will play some starters in the game, using a similar approach to what the team did against the Colts in Week 2 of the preseason.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that his team will “play the 1’s for the first half.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played 32 snaps in Kansas City’s second preseason game, so there’s no telling how many reps he will get against Minnesota.

The case against the Vikings playing their starters is that key players like Kirk Cousins or Danielle Hunter could get injured. The case for it is that Minnesota needs some more cohesion among the first team. The Vikings have lost both of their preseason games this offseason.

The team is also comprised of many new players, so more reps for those players could help.