Both UFL playoff games crack seven figures in audience, even with one against NBA Finals

The UFL is catching on.

A pair of playoff games from the past weekend generated more than one million viewers each.

Via Mike Mitchell of SI.com, 1.1 million watched Saturday's game between Michigan and Birmingham on ABC, for the USFL Conference championship. On Sunday night, 1.274 million watched the game matching San Antonio and St. Louis on Fox, for the XFL Conference crown.

The Sunday night numbers have extra significance because most of the game was played against Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Would the audience have been bigger if the game had been played earlier in the day? It's just one of various fair questions to ask regarding whether the UFL's marketing and P.R. strategies this year were as effective as they could have been.