Both teams coming off big wins as TCU visits Oklahoma State

Fresh off a stunning upset at top-ranked Baylor, Oklahoma State returns home Wednesday for a Big 12 Conference contest against TCU in Stillwater, Okla.

After a stretch of six defeats in their eight previous games, the Cowboys (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) delivered a resilient effort against the then-No. 1 Bears to pull off a 61-54 upset win Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Bryce Thompson scored the game's final six points and finished with 19.

Bryce Williams (10.9 points per game), Avery Anderson III (10.3 points) and Isaac Likekele (5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists) have kept Oklahoma State going through what's been an up-and-down season so far.

The victory capped the Cowboys' stretch of three road games in five days after they had dropped the previous two against West Virginia and Texas Tech.

"It's been one heck of a week in terms of what we've had to face competition-wise and travel-wise," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "But for those guys to show the resilience, and the determination and courage to come out and play with the amount of energy that was required ... if we play with any little less energy, we lose the game."

The Cowboys will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since November when they host TCU (12-2, 2-1), which is coming off consecutive close wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma.

Charles O'Bannon's 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds left in overtime secured a 59-58 win over the Sooners on Saturday.

Mike Miles, TCU's leading scorer with 16.9 points per game, delivered the assist on the play in a game in which he was held to only six points. Miles also leads the Horned Frogs with 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

O'Bannon, whose winning triple snapped an eight-game losing streak against Oklahoma, finished with 11 points.

"All game I couldn't get the 3-ball to fall, but it felt good all day," O'Bannon said after the game. "My next shot I always expect to go in and that's exactly what happened at the end of the game."

