Both Senior Bowl OL practice players of the week should be Steelers draft options

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was in full attendance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and by all accounts, he spent a great deal of time scouting the offensive linemen during the week of practices. Pittsburgh and the rest of the NFL are working hard to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Senior Bowl game out awards on Friday for the top practice players at each position for both squads and the two offensive linemen who were recognized are both players who should be on the Steelers radar.

First up is Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright held up well all week and cemented his spot firmly in the second tier of tackles. After playing on the right side during much of his career, Wright could find his future as a left tackle if he was drafted by the Steelers with Chuks Okorafor entrenched on the right side.

The other top offensive lineman is North Dakota State offensive tackle Cody Mauch. Mauch is something of a throwback guy who looks more football player than an athlete but he plays with a high motor and sneaky athleticism and footwork. Despite having excellent length, Mauch could have an NFL future at guard.

Proud god gives me the ability to play this game at a high level first of all. Proud to be judged by a jury of my peers and the people I went against day in and day out as the best…also @seniorbowl got my lil 2 pack😎 pic.twitter.com/DV4rLkO8MM — Darnell Wright (@darnell_5232) February 3, 2023

BREAKING: North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch (@CodyTud) has been voted National team’s OL Practice Player-of-Week by vote from his peers in National DL and LB groups.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/BK48ck6LSi — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 3, 2023

