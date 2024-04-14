Both Packers and Lady Packers place 4th in region tournament

Apr. 11—MOULTRIE — During the region tournament for the Packers and Lady Packers varsity tennis teams, both placed fourth overall.

All rounds were played in an all day tournament at Packer Park on Tuesday.

Rounds were alternated between the Packers and the Lady Packers so that the athletes could have breaks between their matches.

During the tournament the Lady Packers faced both Lowndes and Valdosta while the Packers competed with Camden County and Valdosta.

The Lady Packers won a total of three matches over the course of their two tournaments rounds.

Singles player Emily Lampman, who played third position, won her sets 6-1; 6-1 against Valdosta.

Both doubles tams also won a single match, each against a different team.

Jayley Johnson and Jaelyn Wier won — again against Valdosta — from second doubles with final set scores of 6-3; 7-6 (8-6).

Against Lowndes, number one doubles team of Candace Moses and Carolyne Turner won 6-2; 6-4.

When the Packers played their two rounds in the region tournament they only won a single match; however, multiple were paused early due to the completion of the tournament and in all cases the Packers were in a solid position.

Harrison Sims and Jack Taunton, the number two doubles team against Valdosta, won 6-3; 6-4.

Both the Packers and the Lady Packers will travel to Brookwood next Tuesday for the first round of the state tournament.