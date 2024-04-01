Both NC State's basketball teams upset and head on to the Final Four
Both the men's and women's teams of the Wolfpack are headed to the Final Four.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
NC State is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1986.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
The NCAA tournament run no one saw coming will continue against No. 14 Oakland.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
When a 22-point lead nearly vanished in the closing minutes against Indiana, it took a team effort to gut out the victory. This is how the Gamecocks play ball.
The Jets are upgrading their pass rush after losing Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.