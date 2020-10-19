Both Monday games on with no positive COVID-19 tests for any team

Week Six of the 2020 season is scheduled to wrap up with a Monday night doubleheader and both games are set to go off as planned after the four teams received the latest round of COVID-19 testing results.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the Bills, Chiefs, Cardinals and Cowboys all had nothing but negative test results.

The Bills-Chiefs game was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but the league moved the game after the Bills-Titans game in Week Five was moved to Tuesday in response to a run of positive tests in Tennessee.

That game will kick off at 5 p.m. ET. The Cardinals and Cowboys will get underway at the regular 8:15 p.m. ET start time for Monday Night Football.

