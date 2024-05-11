Both local teams fall in 3A softball openers

May 10—The 2024 softball seasons came to an end for Lee County and Southern Lee in Tuesday's first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, and with it, the careers of a set of senior players on both teams who helped revive the fortunes of both programs.

Southern Lee, the 17th seed in the tournament, traveled to Havelock and trailed 2-1 going to the bottom of the fourth inning, but then had a bad inning in the bottom half as the Rams scored seven times to pull away in an 11-1 win.

Lady Cavalier senior Carrie Ellen Bryan, despite the loss, ended her distinguished four-year career at Southern with a flourish. Bryan, who has signed to play for Wingate University next season, opened the top of the fourth by swatting the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence.

Bryan and fellow seniors Delaney Maria, Natalie Guevara, Ava Sharpe, and Albani Hooker ended their careers with the best season in program history at 12-9. The team's 12 wins and seven-game winning streak at one point are both school records.

Maggie Lucas, Hooker, Sydney Bisson and Maria all had one hit for the Lady Cavaliers.

Lee County faced one of the state's best teams down at South Brunswick, but managed to go the distance with them, falling 9-0. South junior pitcher Kina Davis, who has thrown three no-hitters this season, struck out 17 batters to lead her team into the next round.

Lee County avoided being the fourth team no-hit by Davis when Cherish Smith legged out a bunt single with one out in the first inning. However, any chance of the Lady Jackets outlasting Davis was lost in the bottom half of the inning, when four fielding errors led to three unearned runs for the home team.

Lady Jacket senior Savanna Mullins, the 2023 Sandhills Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, went the distance with seven strikeouts in her final game for Lee. She was one of five seniors playing her last game for Lee County, along with Sophia Scott, Carolyn Belk, Kendall Mims, and Victoria Smith.

The senior class of the Lady Jackets helped Lee reboot its program after the team was not able to play at all in 2021 due to COVID and other issues. Lee finished 0-13 in its return to play two seasons ago, when Scott, Mims and Mullins were among the players who took part. The Lady Jackets then made the playoffs in each of the past two years.