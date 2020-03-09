Both Gach powers Utah over Colorado to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors

Utah's Both Gach was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 28 points to help Utah cap its regular-season with a 74-72 overtime victory versus Colorado. Gach forced the overtime session with a basket with 2.6 seconds left in regulation, then converted the deciding free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining in the extra frame. It's just the second time since joining the league, and first time since 2013-14 (Jordan Loveridge, Delon Wright), that Utah had two different Player of the Week recipients in the same season (Timmy Allen).

