Both former Ohio State starting tackles dominate their first game in the NFL

It is not exactly a secret that Ohio State has been a factory for NFL players as of late, with multiple skill players and lineman dominating the league. Two of those Ohio State offensive lineman were drafted this year, after starting opposite each other last season, have now dominated their week one debut on separate teams.

Arizona Cardinals rookie left tackle Paris Johnson and Cleveland Browns newly-minted starting right tackle Dawand Jones both absolutely crushed their first game at the professional level. Both players played against stud defensive lines in the Bengals and the Commanders, but neither rookie was the weak link on lines that were more solid than expected with rookies at the helm of outside protection.

Both Johnson and Jones combined for 58 pass-blocking snaps, neither player gave up a single sack, pressure, hurry, or quarterback hit in their entire game. Both teams also boasted solid running games that both averaged over 4.5 yards a carry. Neither rookie was able to be plucked out of the line and targeted for added pressure or forced to move off the running game.

It is a pleasant surprise especially to see Jones, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, go out there and play to a level people were not expecting. With former starting right tackle Jack Conklin expected to be out for the year, Jones is going to be able to prove he should have been a first-round pick right alongside his teammate in the desert.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire