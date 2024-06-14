Both Doué brothers could leave Rennes amid AS Roma interest

Désiré Doué (19) is expected to be one of the most coveted players in Ligue 1 this summer. The versatile midfielder is attracting interest from Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. L’Équipe are now reporting that his brother, Guéla Doué (21) could also leave Stade Rennais this summer.

Whilst Guéla won’t garner as high a fee as Désiré, who could yet leave Rennes for a club-record fee, he could still bring in a considerable sum for Les Rennais, who are looking to rebuild their squad after missing out on European qualification. According to a report from L’Équipe, Guéla Doué is attracting interest from AS Roma, who now have former OGC Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi at the helm.

Former RC Lens and Nice sporting director Ghisolfi is a long-term admirer of Doué. Rennes could also lose another right-back this summer. Despite returning from his loan spell at Burnley, Lorenz Assignon will also be allowed to leave the club this summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle