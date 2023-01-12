Both coordinators coveted, 19 free agents; Dallas Cowboys could lose more than wildcard

So much is on the line for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday’s wildcard playoff game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not only is the franchises’ legacy at the stake but so is the future of many players and coaches.

Owner Jerry Jones says the outcome of the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status.

Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 unrestricted free agents nor offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who both are expected to interview for head coaching jobs next week with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, respectively.

Both teams requested and were granted permission to speak to Quinn and Moore.

And that doesn’t even include a decision that needs to made regarding running back Ezekiel Elliott who could be asked to take a pay cut or be outright released.

Quinn and Moore are focused on getting ready for the Buccaneers and will let the process play out as they have done in the past.

Per NFL rules, neither can be interviewed until at least Wednesday.

“Any time somebody asked you you’re flattered and it’s an honor,” Quinn said. “Nothing to report on passed that. So just right where my feet are and enjoying it and looking forward to a kick ass week.”

Quinn was a finalist last year for the Broncos’ coaching job that went to Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after starting the season 4-11.

Quinn was given a raise and a contract extension by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to keep from interviewing for other jobs last season after the Broncos went with Hackett.

“Well, obviously we think the world of Dan Quinn and we understand the contributions that he’s made,” Jones said. “They interviewed him last year and, so, it doesn’t surprise me that they’re interviewing him.”

Under Quinn the Cowboys finished tied for third in the league in sacks in 2022 and led the NFL with 33 takeaways in 2022 just one season after leading the league with 34 takeaways. Dallas was the first team to lead the NFL in takeaways in back-to-back seasons since Pittsburgh from 1972-74.

Moore is back in the coaching carousal after leading the Cowboys offense top 10 finishes in scoring for three of the four years he’s been offensive coordinator. Dallas finished No. 1 in yards twice. And they third in scoring and 10th in yards in 2022.

Last year, Moore interviewed with the Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching vacancies.