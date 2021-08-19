Both 49ers QBs get love from NFC West rival

While the 49ers’ cold battle at quarterback rages, a more established NFC West quarterback is taking notice of the talent San Francisco has accumulated under center.

Russell Wilson in an interview with Bleacher Report talked about his divisional counterparts, and mentioned both of the signal callers atop San Francisco’s depth chart.

“Obviously I have a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford,” he told Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek. “And Jimmy’s been there playing great ball over the years he’s been there, and they just drafted Trey Lance, who is a really talented player.”

Wilson’s involvement with San Francisco’s quarterbacks doesn’t go very far beyond a postgame handshake. He’ll be more worried about the 49ers’ defense when he faces them twice this season.

However, the quarterback play on the 49ers’ offense could have a direct impact on Wilson’s stated goal of focusing on how to win a Super Bowl. Garoppolo helped snatch the NFC West crown and a first-round bye from Wilson and the Seahawks with a stellar Week 17 performance in Seattle to close the 2019 season.

Whoever lines up under center for the 49ers will need to play well though with the glut of talent at quarterback in the NFC West. Stafford, Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray are all very talented players capable of orchestrating dangerous offenses. If Garoppolo and/or Lance play at a high level, San Francisco’s offense shouldn’t have any problem keeping up.