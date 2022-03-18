Botched tweet about Damien Harris trade had Patriots fans in panic mode

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
Damien Harris isn’t going anywhere.

The New England Patriots running back is coming off his most productive year and he’s going to be a major part of the offense in 2022. Harris had 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of 15 games. He’s gained more playing time each season and he’s now a leader Rhamondre Stevenson to follow behind.

According to a botched tweet by FOX Sports NFL Twitter account, Harris was being sent away in a trade to the Atlanta Falcons. FOX Sports cited agent Ian Greengross — who replied on the tweet saying his client is Damien Williams.

Harris and Patriots fans had a quick moment of panic as they saw the tweet.

Here was Harris' reaction

Here's how Patriots fans felt

