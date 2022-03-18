Botched tweet about Damien Harris trade had Patriots fans in panic mode

Damien Harris isn’t going anywhere.

The New England Patriots running back is coming off his most productive year and he’s going to be a major part of the offense in 2022. Harris had 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of 15 games. He’s gained more playing time each season and he’s now a leader Rhamondre Stevenson to follow behind.

According to a botched tweet by FOX Sports NFL Twitter account, Harris was being sent away in a trade to the Atlanta Falcons. FOX Sports cited agent Ian Greengross — who replied on the tweet saying his client is Damien Williams.

Harris and Patriots fans had a quick moment of panic as they saw the tweet.

Here was Harris' reaction

Man y’all made my heart drop 🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/wIONfTFhqT — Damien Harris (@DHx34) March 18, 2022

Here's how Patriots fans felt

DAMIEN HARRIS IS LEAVING??? — ✞ (@patswrId) March 17, 2022

Bro i thought the Patriots traded Damien harris earlier to the falcons i was finna get suspended fasho lol — DJ 🐐 (@kinggoatdjj) March 18, 2022

Mine just dropped too, you’re one of the few players I still love on the pats I’d cry — Dom Italiano🥛🇮🇹 (@itsdomyoutube) March 18, 2022

I just ordered a white away jersey of you too @DHx34 I would have been sooooo disappointed! Looks like you’ll have to sign it for me this year!! — Casey Durfee (@TheDurf23) March 18, 2022

😂. You better not be going anywhere! We need as many studs like you as we can get — Mike Abbott (@FFDynastyMikeA) March 18, 2022

You aren't going anywhere Damien! Sign that long term deal with Patriots! — JGB2412 🇮🇱 (@JGB2412) March 18, 2022

Nobody else has announced that Damien Harris signing. Are we packing up Fox Sports finally? — Justin Hodges (@HodgepodgeHoops) March 17, 2022

Why is @NFLonFOX still reporting Damien Harris to the Atlanta Falcons and not Damien Williams lol pic.twitter.com/Gv5fdQYbbZ — Jamal (@FinessedBuckets) March 18, 2022

