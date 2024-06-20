Botafogo ask Napoli for defender Natan

Napoli could send defender Natan back to Brazil, with reports Botafogo have requested him on loan.

The 23-year-old was picked up for €10m last summer from RB Bragantino, where he was supposed to be the replacement for Kim Min-jae after the sale to Bayern Munich.

That proved a bit too much of a stretch for the Brazilian, who between tactical uncertainty and a nasty shoulder injury, managed only 21 competitive appearances in the Napoli jersey.

Napoli not keen to keep Natan

Natan is not part of new coach Antonio Conte’s plans and Sportitalia report this evening that Botafogo have asked to sign the centre-back on loan.

It remains to be seen if Napoli will accept, as they would prefer to raise funds from a sale to reinvest in his replacement.

They already secured one defender, paying €10m to Real Madrid for Rafa Marin in a complicated deal with options and counter-options.

Natan only turned 23 in February and is a product of the Flamengo youth academy.