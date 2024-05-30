Boswell's three-run home run headlines Railroaders comeback win

May 29—ROSEMONT, Illinois — A seven-run sixth inning included a third baseman Bret Boswell three-run home run as the Railroaders overcame a 6-1 deficit to defeat the Chicago Dogs 9-8 on Tuesday night at Impact Field.

The bottom of the third inning featured four singles by the Dogs which set up a first baseman Jacob Teter grand slam to give Chicago the 6-1 lead before Cleburne's comeback.

A part of Cleburne's win was the debut of catcher Gus Sosa in the designated hitter position. Sosa, the former Staten Island FerryHawk, signed with the team just hours before first pitch and made a great first impression. Sosa went 3-for-4 with two runs and a triple, becoming the first Railroader to hit a triple this season.

Chicago scored a run in the seventh and the eighth inning to close the deficit to one heading into the ninth. RHP Joe Corbett entered the game and earned his fourth save of the season by making quick work of the Dogs with three consecutive strikeouts.

The Railroaders soared to another victory 10-1 over the Chicago Dogs on Wednesday.

An early start game at 10:30 a.m., it was Education Day at Impact Field in Chicago, and the stands were packed.

Brian O'Grady added to his tally of home runs to make it a total of seven for the season. His first one on Wednesday came in the second inning.

The third inning was huge for the Railroaders as Thomas Dillard hit a triple homer to run in Shed Long and Carter Aldrete. In the bottom of the third, the Dogs answered with one run. O'Grady hit his second homer in the top of the fifth inning.

Another big inning in the top of the seventh as Jaxx Groshans hit a double homer to bring in Thomas Dillard.

The Railroaders closed out the game with a huge ninth inning as Groshans hit another double homer. Hill Alexander hit an RBI to bring the final score to 10-1.

With the win, the 'Roaders are on a 2-0 series lead over the Dogs. Their next game begins at 6:30 p.m. today, followed by a 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. They are off on Monday as they head home for a series against Gary SouthShore.

Groshans named Batter of the Week

Railroaders catcher Jaxx Groshans and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starter Davis Feldman won the American Association's Pointstreak batter and pitcher of the week, the league announced Monday.

Groshans led the league in batting average last week, going 11-for-24 (.458) with four home runs, 12 RBI along with six walks.

Groshans' highlight of the week came on Saturday, when he went deep twice against Fargo-Moorhead, driving in three runs.

The Texas native is in his first season with the RailRoaders after playing 65 games with the Lake Country DockHounds in 2023. He was previously in the Boston Red Sox farm system between 2019-22.

Feldman made two starts this week on the mound, totaling 14 innings allowing just three earned runs while striking out 11, earning two wins.

On Sunday in Cleburne, Feldman shut down the Railroaders, pitching eight innings allowing two runs on three hits and striking out eight with just one free pass.

The right-hander is in his fourth season with the RedHawks with some time in the Toronto Blue Jays system in between as well.

Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.