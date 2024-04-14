Boswell 'coming home' to Illinois

Apr. 14—CHAMPAIGN — Kylan Boswell wowed as an Urbana Middle School star before his basketball career took him to California and Arizona for high school and the start of his college career. Now he's returning home.

Boswell announced his commitment to Illinois on Sunday. The former Arizona point guard is the third incoming transfer for the Illini this offseason, following Mercer's Jake Davis and Louisville's Tre White.

"It is important I focus on being the person I was raised to be and become the basketball player I am supposed to be," Boswell wrote in a note posted to social media. "I know this requires great commitment, discipline and work. Champaign-Urbana has always been a part of my success, and I will wear Illinois on my chest with pride. I am excited to pursue my dreams with Coach Underwood and his staff. Thank you Illini nation for your love and support. I feel blessed to be coming home."

Boswell played at Centennial (Calif.) and Compass Prep (Ariz.) in high school before reclassifying and enrolling a year early at Arizona. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard, who won't turn 19 until Thursday, averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 assists and two rebounds in two seasons with the Wildcats. Boswell started 35 of 36 games this past season as a sophomore after coming off the bench as a freshman and his a career 38 percent three-point shooter.