Boston wins Game 1 vs. Miami as Heat Culture freezes up

The Boston Celtics have won Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round series against the Miami Heat to take a 1-0 series lead over the pesky ball club that sent them packing from the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals!

Star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has notched his first ever triple-double in the postseason, and helped the Celtics overcome the so-called “Heat Culture” approach to the game, which seems to lean on physicality to the point of being borderline dirty play. The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, weighed in on the win on a recent episode of their show.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below!

