Boston visits Dallas with 2-0 series lead

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 212.5

NBA FINALS: Celtics lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last meeting 105-98 on June 10 led by 26 points from Jrue Holiday, while Luka Doncic scored 32 points for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks have gone 25-16 in home games. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.4.

The Celtics are 27-14 in road games. Boston is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 8.1.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks average are 8.7 more points than the Celtics allow (109.2). The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Mavericks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 30.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 106.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 111.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Celtics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.