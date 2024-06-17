Boston traffic advisory: Police announce street closures for Game 5 of Celtics-Mavericks

Be prepared for Celtics-related street closures and traffic delays if you’re going to be in Boston on Monday night.

The Celtics are squaring off with the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. The potential championship-clinching game tips off at 8:30 p.m.

The Boston Police Department is taking action to mitigate congestion in and around the Garden by shutting down streets after the first quarter of the game.

According to police, all of Causeway Street and all streets off Causeway to New Chardon Street will be shut down to vehicles and pedestrians.

The closures give bars and restaurants the ability to expand their capacity and have more foot traffic but police noted that there will be no reentry to any establishments within that area come halftime.

If the Celtics win Monday night, it would be their 18th championship in franchise history.

Should there be a Game 6 in the series, it will be played Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas.

Traffic Advisory: All of Causeway St and all streets off Causeway to New Chardon St. will be shut down to vehicles and pedestrian after the first quarter of the Celtics game. There will also be no re-entry to any establishments w/ in that area at halftime. pic.twitter.com/aRfwAGc9dS — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 17, 2024

