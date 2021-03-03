Boston takes control in the fourth quarter to finish off the LA Clippers 117-112

Coming off of one of the most improbable NBA wins of the year on Sunday, the Boston Celtics carried the clutch gene into Tuesday’s win over the Clippers at TD Garden. Down one heading into the fourth quarter, excellent early minutes from Jeff Teague and Robert Williams III restored order as Kemba Walker and the starters were able to shut the door for a 117-112 triumph.

Walker continued to look like he is nearing full health, pouring in 25 points to lead the way.

Boston (18-17) was able to find sources of offense outside of their main three contributors. Rookie Payton Pritchard came off the pine for 14 key points, and Williams poured in 13 of his own. Teague’s fourth quarter five-point flurry was as essential as any offensive stretch.

It was fourth-quarter defense, however, that proved to be the difference for the Celtics. With Kawhi Leonard ruled out minutes before tip due to back spasms, there was one less star to worry about. While Clipper point guard Reggie Jackson filled in some of the scoring by dropping 25 points, Boston was able to adjust and switch nearly every late screen. The strategy put Paul George in difficult situations, forcing a number of late contested jumpers that clanked off.

The emergence of Williams continued tonight as the “Time Lord” played an excellent 22 minutes on both ends. In the postgame press conference, Brad Stevens noted the influences of past Celtics on the young big and touched on his growth:

Brad Stevens on Robert Williams: “I’ve said before, you can’t underscore or undersell the benefit of being around Baynes and Horford that first year.” “He’s on a great trajectory. He’s really helping us.” Said it’s not talked about much but Williams is a competitor. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 3, 2021

The Celtics are back over .500 at 18-17 on the year. The Toronto Raptors come to town on Thursday in the final Boston clash before the NBA All-Star break.