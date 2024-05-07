Boston takes 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Florida

Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -175, Bruins +146; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Bruins lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

Florida has gone 52-24-6 overall with a 21-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers are 27-6-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Boston is 47-20-15 overall with a 23-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have gone 21-7-6 when scoring a power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 57 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has seven goals over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 47 goals and 63 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Lomberg: day to day (illness).

Bruins: Andrew Peeke: out (finger), Danton Heinen: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.