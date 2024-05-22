Boston takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -8.5; over/under is 224.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Celtics lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 133-128 in overtime on May 22 led by 36 points from Jayson Tatum, while Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points for the Pacers.

The Celtics have gone 41-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston averages 120.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Pacers are 32-20 in conference play. Indiana is the NBA leader in inside scoring, averaging 57.9 points per game in the paint this season. Pascal Siakam leads the team with 13.1 points per game in the paint.

The Celtics are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Celtics allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 25.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 110.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Xavier Tillman Sr.: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (soleus).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.