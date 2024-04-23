Boston takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Miami

Miami Heat (46-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -14.5; over/under is 204.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics defeated the Heat 114-94 in the last meeting. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points, and Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 24 points.

The Celtics are 41-11 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 1.9.

The Heat are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. Miami has a 22-26 record against teams above .500.

The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 16 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Jaime Jaquez is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Luke Kornet: day to day (calf).

Heat: Terry Rozier: day to day (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Jimmy Butler: out (mcl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.